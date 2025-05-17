Armed robbery and attempted kidnapping of Meyiwa murder investigator

The Senzo Meyiwa case is back in the spotlight after an investigator who worked on it was robbed and almost kidnapped.
Police, in a statement, said they were investigating whether the armed robbery and attempted kidnapping was linked to Meyiwa's ongoing murder trial.
The former investigator was robbed of his firearm and ammunition, a laptop, USBs, and documentation related to the Meyiwa trial, just after midnight on Thursday.
He was in a state vehicle when he was allegedly followed by a group of people who forced him to stop in Lombardy East, Johannesburg, police spokesperson Brig. Brenda Muridili said.
“The suspects overpowered the member and attempted to force him into the boot of their vehicle. The member fought back and escaped,” said Muridili.
National Commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said no “sensitive documentation” and no evidence was taken during the armed robbery and attempted kidnapping.
“The original docket and copies thereof as well as exhibits linked to this case are safe. A high-level team led by the provincial commissioner of Gauteng, Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, has been established to investigate and trace those behind the attempted kidnapping and armed robbery of the investigator,” said Masemola.
He said the motive for the attack is still under investigation. “I would like to assure the country and the Meyiwa family that this unfortunate incident will not, in any way, affect the ongoing murder trial as only the copies of the occurrence book and cell registers were taken.
“It should be noted that these documents were already presented before court when this member testified and was cross-examined in court. The original registers and docket of this case are safeguarded accordingly.
“A high-level team is investigating whether this attack is linked to the ongoing murder trial that is in court. A multidisciplinary team led by crime intelligence officers are on the ground, searching for these suspects,” Masemola said
Anyone with information is encouraged to assist police, he said.
Armed robbery and attempted kidnapping of Meyiwa murder investigator
High-level police team to probe link between this crime and Senzo's ongoing trial
Image: 123RF
