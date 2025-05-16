News

'Vulnerable' Tshwane to spend R565m to protect its assets

16 May 2025 - 07:36
The City of Tshwane plans to recruit 200 more metro police officers.
Image: Frennie Shivambu

City of Tshwane is "woefully underprotected" and, as a result, it will spend over half-a-billion in the 2025/26 financial year to safeguard its infrastructure against  theft and vandalism

Speaking during the tabling of the city's budget yesterday,deputy mayor Eugene Modise said the more than R565m they plan to spend will  be used for the installation of CCTV cameras, the deployment of security personnel, and the recruitment of 200 more metro police officers from January.

At present, Tshwane is woefully underprotected. To address this, the city is pursuing a consolidated asset protection strategy that includes both physical security and advanced technological solutions,” said Modise.

He said the city was planning to incorporate modern technology such as motion detection systems and smart surveillance tools, to support and strengthen the efforts of on-the-ground security teams. We have budgeted R565.4m for the protection of our municipal assets,” Modise added.

He said CCTV cameras will be installed at several vulnerable sites, including Tshwane’s depots, showground, event centre, and electricity substations – which have recently been targeted by vandals.

Eugene Modise

Last month, the city told Sowetan  it would install cameras at substations after a sharp rise in incidents, where 17 were  vandalised over the past year, with nine of those. attacks occurring in the last five months..

Beyond security, Tshwane is also investing heavily in infrastructure repair, Modise said, adding the city allocated R1.4bn for the maintenance and repair of water and electricity systems. Reliable and safe infrastructure is an enabler to achieve our economic growth targets," he said.

"Business must have confidence in the city’s ability to deliver quality, consistent services. This budget seeks to develop a culture of maintenance of its assets. This is to ensure that we break the cycle of letting our infrastructure decay.”

Modise said the budget he tabled was fully-funded, which means they will not have to borrow any money for now. “The capital budget is R2.4bn and our operational budget is R52.2bn, and the total grant is R7.4bn. It is important to note that this budget has been fully-funded without relying on borrowing. A fully-funded budget is essential to securing the city's financial stability,” he said.

SowetanLIVE

