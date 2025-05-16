News

'They made a mistake': Steenhuisen slams Afrikaners who fled to US

16 May 2025 - 16:44
Minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen. File photo.
Image: ER LOMBARD

Minister of agriculture John Steenhuisen has criticised the group of 49 Afrikaners who recently sought refuge in the US, saying they have made a mistake.

Steenhuisen was speaking at Nampo Harvest Day in Bothaville, Free State, on Friday.

“We can’t determine where people live and what their life choices are. I think they’ve made a mistake,” he said.

“We are on the cusp of great things in South Africa with a new government, new energy and new growth initiatives. I think South Africa will start to take off in a major way and become the envy of the world.”

He expressed his commitment to supporting farm workers, farm owners and the agricultural industry, urging them to stay and contribute to the country's development.

“They will get my full attention and support during my time as a minister.”

There's no single farm that's being expropriated without compensation.
John Steenhuisen, minister of agriculture

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in February offering Afrikaners refugee status, accusing the South African government of confiscating land and treating certain classes of people badly.

The group of Afrikaners who left for the US claimed they were being persecuted in South Africa.

However, Steenhuisen said South Africa is not experiencing genocide or land expropriation without compensation. “There's no single farm that's being expropriated without compensation,” he said.

“Yes, we have issues with crime, but these affect all citizens in the same way. What we need to do when important trading partners like the US are making decisions is ensure they are making it based on facts, not fiction.”

He welcomed the meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Trump to take place next week, seeing it as an opportunity to dispel misconceptions about South Africa.

“It's a good opportunity for Ramaphosa to meet these counterparts to dispel some of the myths and disinformation that have been whispered in his ear about South Africa.”

TimesLIVE

