SCA dismisses Nandipha Magudumana's deportation appeal

16 May 2025 - 12:13
Nandipha Magudumana during a previous Bloemfontein high court appearance. File photo
Image: Mlungisi Louw/Gallo Images

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has dismissed Nandipha Magudumana's bid to have her deportation from Tanzania declared unlawful. 

The SCA briefly handed down the judgment on Friday. The majority judgment dismissed the appeal with costs of the two counsels, while the minority judgment upheld the appeal. 

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the judgment but also noted the minority judgment.

In June 2023, Free State High Court judge Phillip Loubser dismissed Magudumana’s application for her arrest and deportation from Tanzania to be declared unlawful and set aside.

In his ruling, Loubser found she had consented to her removal by South African home affairs officials from Tanzania as she wanted to return home to be with her children. 

“The NPA’s prosecution team will now focus on ensuring the trial set down for July 21 to September 19 before the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein proceeds without unreasonable delay,” said NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga.

Magudumana and her co-accused face 38 counts of fraud, corruption, money laundering, assisting an inmate to escape, violation of the body, arson and defeating the ends of justice.

“The NPA is committed to ensuring justice is not only done but seen to be done because of the alleged crimes’ impact on the rule of law and the victims,” he said. 

