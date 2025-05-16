A small aircraft crashed near a village in Chad on Wednesday, killing its South Africanpilot and a passenger who were on a rhinoceros monitoring mission, the country's Civil Aviation Authority said.
The two-seater Savannah S aircraft operated by African Parks Network conservation group went down around 5am GMT during a surveillance flight over Chad's southern Zakouma region, it said in a statement.
The South African pilot and an official from Chad's environment ministry died.
"The Civil Aviation Authority regrets to confirm that, according to information received, the two occupants tragically lost their lives in the accident," it said, adding that an investigation has been launched.
Reuters
SA pilot, official killed in plane crash during Chad rhino monitoring mission
Image: 123RF
A small aircraft crashed near a village in Chad on Wednesday, killing its South Africanpilot and a passenger who were on a rhinoceros monitoring mission, the country's Civil Aviation Authority said.
The two-seater Savannah S aircraft operated by African Parks Network conservation group went down around 5am GMT during a surveillance flight over Chad's southern Zakouma region, it said in a statement.
The South African pilot and an official from Chad's environment ministry died.
"The Civil Aviation Authority regrets to confirm that, according to information received, the two occupants tragically lost their lives in the accident," it said, adding that an investigation has been launched.
Reuters
Pilot killed in Pretoria East plane crash, investigators scour site for clues to determine cause
Pilot dies in plane crash at West Coast Airshow in Saldanha
People on crashed Azerbaijani plane say they heard bangs before it went down
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos