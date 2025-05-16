News

Edwin Sodi Rooiwal firms are not off the hook

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya and water & sanitation minister Pemmy Majodina haven’t forgotten deadly cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal

16 May 2025 - 17:23
Edwin Sodi.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says the city is still pursuing the blacklisting of companies involved in the failed upgrading of the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.

Moya was speaking during an oversight visit to the plant on Friday alongside minister of water & sanitation, Pemmy Majodina. The visit was meant to assess progress made on the refurbishment of the plant and the upgrading of Klipdrift water treatment works, both of which are meant to supply water to Hammanskraal.

Minister of water and sanitation Pemmy Majordina and Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya conduct an oversight at Rooiwal treatment plant on May 16, 2025.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Controversial business-person Edwin Sodi’s companies — NJR Projects and Blackhead Consulting — which were part of a joint venture that won the R292m tender to upgrade the plant, left it incomplete and displaying poor workmanship.

The Rooiwal project has drawn national attention, especially after a deadly cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal in May 2023 which killed more than 20 people.

We can’t allow people to do Mickey Mouse work and think they’ll get away with it.
Pemmy Majodina, minister of water & sanitation

The City of Tshwane’s initial request to have tenderpreneur Sodi’s companies blacklisted was found to have some flaws by National Treasury last year.

“By the way, we are not forgetting the one who came here, started a project, then abandoned it, leaving our people without clean water. The process of blacklisting is still very much under way,” Moya said.

Backing the mayor’s statement, Majodina added that her department would support Tshwane in holding Sodi accountable. She said those responsible for the failed upgrade would not escape accountability for abandoning the refurbishment of the plant.

“He [Sodi] is not off the hook. We can’t allow people to do Mickey Mouse work and think they’ll get away with it. We will help the municipality ensure they pay for their sins,” she said.

Officials believe that if the refurbishment had been properly completed, the quality of water in Hammanskraal could have met acceptable standards.

