Regarding the upcoming SA delegation visit to the US, Ntshavheni said they are not worried but confident that the invitation from President Donald Trump is a sign of goodwill.
"He is the one who made the public announcement that he is going to meet with us next week. No one invites a guest to mistreat them. So we are expecting the highest level of decorum and necessary protocols to be accorded. It doesn't mean we will agree on all matters; we will differ, but we believe that our relationship with the US is mutually beneficial," she said.
It is also important for the country to remain committed to its sovereignty, added Ntshavheni.
"We will not be bullied. We remain in that mood. SA has, over the years, demonstrated that we are a sovereign state, and we respect our sovereignty and take it very seriously," she said.
Ntshavheni also spoke on the recently approved national policing policy, which aims to improve responsiveness and increase the capacity of police stations.
"That is not meant for the G20. That is meant to make sure South Africans are safe and they feel safe where they reside. We want South Africans to be able to walk the streets, irrespective of the time of day, and feel safe. We don't want South Africans and those who visit SA to have no-go areas; we should not have any areas where they cannot go because they are afraid of crime," she said.
Responding to questions about possible US agency boycotts of the G20 Summit, Ntshavheni said: "We are reading it from the media like everybody else. There has not been any official communication from the US administration. In terms of the newspaper articles that you are quoting, they have also said from inside sources, and you know the problem with sources," she said.
SowetanLIVE
White people dance to amapiano – Ntshavheni slams genocide claims
Minister says Ramaphosa will not be bullied during his US visit
Image: Khumbudzo Ntshavheni/X
The SAPS crime statistics do not support claims of genocide in SA, minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, said on Thursday.
Ntshavheni was responding to the story of 49 Afrikaners who recently left the country for the US under the status of refugees from a purported racially motivated violence against them.
"They do not meet the criteria for refugee status, and there is no violence against farmers. You must also go into that list and check how many of those people are actually farmers, because the argument is that there is genocide against white farmers in SA.
"Somebody must explain the genocide," she said.
Briefing the media on Thursday on the outcomes of the latest cabinet meeting, Ntshavheni also questioned the credibility of the violence claims and said advocacy groups like Solidarity and Afriforum must define the concept of genocide to the country.
"AfriForum has a difficult task of convincing white South Africans about the existence of a genocide.
"Since they falsely claimed that there is genocide in SA, white South Africans have come in large numbers to show they are part of SA. Watch the new dances they make to amapiano [SA's music genre].
"Have you seen how many of those dances are very inclusive? We are now seeing a very united, non-racial, but diverse SA."
SowetanLIVE
