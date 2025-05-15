Motsoaledi said the government was spending R46.8bn on HIV/Aids programmes of which R7.9bn was from Pepfar, which is the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids, a fund that was launched in 2003 to help fight Aids in countries such as SA.
SowetanLIVE
We won't let withdrawal of HIV/Aids programmes funding reverse our hard work – Motsoaledi
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the department will not allow years of progress made in the fight against HIV/Aids go up in smoke because the US has pulled the plug on funding.
He said the withdrawal of the funding will not collapse the HIV programmes in the country.
Motsoaledi said the government was spending R46.8bn on HIV/Aids programmes of which R7.9bn was from Pepfar, which is the President’s Emergency Plan for Aids, a fund that was launched in 2003 to help fight Aids in countries such as SA.
“It is inconceivable that out of R46.8bn spent by the country on the HIV/Aids programme, the withdrawal of R7.9bn by President [Donald] Trump will immediately lead to a collapse of the entire programme,” he said.
“We must put it categorically clear that under no circumstances will we allow this massive work performed over more than a decade to collapse and go up in smoke.
“If we do so, we will have thrown a massive investment in time, money, and human resources away and at any rate, we don't want to go back to the period where death was the order of the day,” he said.
Motsoaledi said Pepfar was supporting the department in 27 of 52 HIV/Aids districts.
He said in these 27 districts, there were 2,772 public healthcare facilities and among them were 12 specialised clinics that were independent from the government and managed by non-governmental organisations. They were providing services mainly for key populations such as transgender individuals and sex workers.
“In these 27 districts, the total number of people who were clients served by these 12 specialised clinics was 63,322, of which 41,996 are found in the City of Johannesburg,” he said.
“These are not just numbers, but known people with names, addresses and contact details. When Pepfar-funded clinics were closed, we removed the files of these people from those clinics to the nearest public health facilities and we can confirm today that all 63,322 files belonging to these key populations were moved to public health facilities.”
He said about 271,606 people worked on the HIV programmes daily and 15,539 were funded by Pepfar However, 8,000 have since lost their jobs.
Motsoaledi said the government has embarked on a training programme targeting healthcare workers to enable access to healthcare by key populations.
He said a team from the department and SA National Aids Council has started a provincial road show programme where they engage with provincial and district Aids councils, traditional leaders and civil societies.
“Targets were set for all nine provinces,” he said, adding that SA has a stable supply of antiretroviral drugs.
SowetanLIVE
