Tshwane has improved its revenue collection by 2% in the past seven months, resulting in the city's financial state being stable, according to deputy mayor Eugene Modise.
Delivering the 2025/26 budget speech at Tshwane House on Thursday, Modise said that as a result of that improvement, the city's revenue has increased by R777.5m due to improved billing, revenue collection and interest earned.
Modise said the budget he tabled was a fully funded budget, which means they will not have to borrow any money for now.
“The capital budget is R2.4m and our operational budget is R52.2m and the total grant is R7.4bn. It is important to note that this budget has been fully funded without relying on borrowing.
“A fully funded budget is essential to securing the city's financial stability,” he said
Modise said the budget was crafted to prioritise six key strategic focus areas for the city.
“Financial stability and revenue collection enhancement, economic revitalisation and investment attraction, infrastructure development and civic delivery, safe and clean and social service wellbeing,” he said.
The budget also seeks to ensure that rates and tariffs are as fair and affordable as possible, said Modise.
SowetanLIVE
Tshwane's revenue increased by R777.5m due to improved billing, revenue collection – deputy mayor Modise
Image: Supplied
Tshwane has improved its revenue collection by 2% in the past seven months, resulting in the city's financial state being stable, according to deputy mayor Eugene Modise.
Delivering the 2025/26 budget speech at Tshwane House on Thursday, Modise said that as a result of that improvement, the city's revenue has increased by R777.5m due to improved billing, revenue collection and interest earned.
Modise said the budget he tabled was a fully funded budget, which means they will not have to borrow any money for now.
“The capital budget is R2.4m and our operational budget is R52.2m and the total grant is R7.4bn. It is important to note that this budget has been fully funded without relying on borrowing.
“A fully funded budget is essential to securing the city's financial stability,” he said
Modise said the budget was crafted to prioritise six key strategic focus areas for the city.
“Financial stability and revenue collection enhancement, economic revitalisation and investment attraction, infrastructure development and civic delivery, safe and clean and social service wellbeing,” he said.
The budget also seeks to ensure that rates and tariffs are as fair and affordable as possible, said Modise.
SowetanLIVE
Tshwane restores electricity at Weskoppies Hospital after commitment to settle debt
Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya tables first self-funded budget since 2022
Tshwane residents wary city’s debt-relief programme has a catch
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos