Tshwane's revenue increased by R777.5m due to improved billing, revenue collection – deputy mayor Modise

15 May 2025 - 13:30
Modise said the budget was crafted to prioritise six key strategic focus areas for the city.
Tshwane has improved its revenue collection by 2% in the past seven months, resulting in the city's financial state being stable, according to deputy mayor Eugene Modise.

Delivering the 2025/26 budget speech at Tshwane House on Thursday, Modise said that as a result of that improvement, the city's revenue has increased by R777.5m due to improved billing, revenue collection and interest earned.

Modise said the budget he tabled was a fully funded budget, which means they will not have to borrow any money for now.

“The capital budget is R2.4m and our operational budget is R52.2m and the total grant is R7.4bn. It is important to note that this budget has been fully funded without relying on borrowing.

“A fully funded budget is essential to securing the city's financial stability,” he said 

Modise said the budget was crafted to prioritise six key strategic focus areas for the city.

“Financial stability and revenue collection enhancement, economic revitalisation and investment attraction, infrastructure development and civic delivery, safe and clean and social service wellbeing,” he said.

The budget also seeks to ensure that rates and tariffs are as fair and affordable as possible, said Modise.

Tshwane restores electricity at Weskoppies Hospital after commitment to settle debt

The city of Tshwane has restored electricity at Weskoppies Hospital after the department of health committed to settling a R1.2m debt in overdue ...
News
1 week ago

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya tables first self-funded budget since 2022

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says the city's finances are on the mend.
News
1 month ago

Tshwane residents wary city’s debt-relief programme has a catch

Some Tshwane residents keen to take advantage of the city’s municipal services debt-relief programme are worried there is a catch and that their ...
News
1 month ago

