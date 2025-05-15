Tshwane plans to use R98m of its budget to formalise 502 informal settlements across the city and allocate an additional R400m to provide them with water and electricity.
Deputy mayor Eugene Modise revealed this while delivering the 2025/26 budget speech on Thursday.
Modise said the city has 502 informal settlements, many of which are built in unsafe environments and lack the bulk infrastructure needed to support basic services.
“To assist in providing dignified living spaces for these residents, we have allocated R98m for the formalisation of informal settlements,” he said.
Modise said in June they will start the process of formalising the Marry Me informal settlement in Soshanguve.
Marry Me made headlines about a month ago when four men who were believed to be patrollers were attacked and killed while eight others were injured.
Modise said the mushrooming of informal settlements in the city was caused by people who migrate from their towns and villages to seek job opportunities.
“Tshwane, being a key player in the South African economy, has the consequence of attracting people from across the country looking for better opportunities.
“A consequence of this is that Tshwane now has 502 informal settlements for which we have set aside R400 million for the provision of dignified rudimentary services,” Modise said.
Tshwane to spend R498m to formalise city settlements
City will provide 'dignified rudimentary services' to 502 informal settlements
Image: groundup/ Warren Mabona
