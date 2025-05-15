The Quick Interview | Why health dept seeks rollover of unspent millions

On Monday, it was revealed that the Gauteng department of health had underspent by R724m in their budget for the 2024/25 financial year, which was part of the R1.8bn sent back to National Treasury. Spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the department had already submitted a request of a roll-over that will go a long way in ensuring essential services are prioritised.
Sowetan: Why did your department underspend by R724m?
Modiba: During the 2024/25 financial year, the department spent R65.29bn of its adjusted budget of R66.01bn. This translates to expenditure of 99% of the total allocation. The department has an outcome of R724.6 million underspent. The roll-over included the following: where commitments had already been made with high-value medical machinery and equipment costing R234m, infrastructure costing R10m, and goods and services (medical supplies, consumables, etc) worth R122m.
Sowetan: Why has the department only paid out 21% of its invoices to service providers?
Modiba: During the last quarter of the 2024/25 financial year, the department faced significant cashflow constraints. As a result, a decision was taken to prioritise payments to the most critical and non-negotiable services – specifically those whose non-payment would have had a direct and immediate impact on service delivery. This was to ensure that the department maintained the continuity of essential healthcare services across all facilities, despite the constrained fiscal environment.
Sowetan: What happens to the unpaid invoices?
Modiba: The unpaid invoices, particularly those deemed non-critical, had to be deferred. The department is working to process these payments in the current 2025/26 financial year, and a roll-over request for R367m has been submitted to cover these commitments. The amount is a breakdown of conditional grants amounting to R266m and R101m for the equitable share.
Sowetan: Where will the amount rolled over be used?
Modiba: The approval of the rollover request will ensure the continuation of essential services and address the financial commitments that were unfulfilled during the previous financial year, further reducing the overall underspending to 0.5%, of which R171m is money set aside for compensation of employees, and cannot be rolled over in terms of the PFMA prescripts.
Sowetan: How will this affect healthcare services for the public?
Modiba: While the prioritisation of critical payments aims to maintain essential services, the deferral of non-critical invoices may lead to delays in service delivery for certain non-urgent medical needs. The department is committed to minimising the impact on patient care as much as possible.
SowetanLIVE
The Quick Interview | Why health dept seeks rollover of unspent millions
Image: SUPPLIED
SowetanLIVE
