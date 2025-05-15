News

Spin city: Soweto teens show off their flashy bikes

“My girlfriend says I love this bicycle more than her”

By Ihsaan Haffejee - 15 May 2025 - 07:15
Lesego Mathiane with his chromed-out BMX with speakers installed on the rear. /Ihsaan Haffejee
Lesego Mathiane with his chromed-out BMX with speakers installed on the rear. /Ihsaan Haffejee
Image: SUPPLIED

The streets of Soweto came alive at the weekend as scores of young people showed off their customised BMX bicycles. 

This cycling subculture was born out of the more commonly known car “stance” culture, where vehicle owners spend a lot of time and money customising their cars with specialised paint jobs, flashy wheels and loud sound systems.

Many young people in townships such as Soweto may not have the resources to buy and customise their own cars. Instead, they focus their passion and creativity on their trusty two-wheeled bicycles.

Participants in the BMX subculture, most of whom are teenagers, are often seen cruising around Soweto on their unique and flashy bikes, the sound of the latest amapiano songs booming from the speakers attached to the rear of their bicycles. Many have completely stripped their original frame of the bicycles to rebuild them to suit their particular style.

Njabulo Shongwe drifts his bicycle during a ‘spinning’ competition at a bicycle meetup.. /Ihsaan Haffejee
Njabulo Shongwe drifts his bicycle during a ‘spinning’ competition at a bicycle meetup.. /Ihsaan Haffejee
Image: SUPPLIED

We spoke to Lungelo Hlongwane and his group of friends who were on their way to a bicycle meetup in Soweto’s Thokoza Park.

Hlongwane parks his bike alongside the row of customised bikes as they prepare for the judges to inspect them for a prize. His bike, bright-pink with shiny rims and chrome handlebars, is given a final wipe down before the inspection.

“I have maybe spent thousands of rand on my bicycle. I saved up my spending money and even worked odd jobs to pay for all this. My girlfriend says I love this bicycle more than her,” says Hlongwane with a smile.

Bicycle meetups often draw crowds with hundreds of people from different townships who come to compete to see who has the best-looking bicycle. Often, prizes are on offer for winners.

Hloni Ramaila, a BMX rider who organised a recent meetup in Diepkloof, said it was important for the youth to have a healthy creative outlet. “Bicycles bring so much joy to so many people. To see this bicycle culture thriving in the township shows the high level of creativity of youth,” said Ramaila.

Hloni Ramaila, a BMX rider, jumps over a spinning customised bike in the streets of Soweto
Hloni Ramaila, a BMX rider, jumps over a spinning customised bike in the streets of Soweto
Image: Ihsaan Haffejee

Some of the cyclists participate in the “spinning” competitions, a culture also born from the growing popularity of car spinning. Cyclists cover their rubber tyres with bits of plastic from coke bottles which allows their bike wheels to spin and drift across the road surface.

Those with the best technique, creativity and innovation grab the top prize and bragging rights for the week.

Njabulo Shongwe regularly competes in bicycle-spinning competitions. His talent for drifting his bicycle has already secured him paid gigs in the entertainment and advertising industry.

Shongwe and his friends formed the Soweto Street Fighters bicycle crew, with members competing in the stance, spinning and racing competitions at bicycle meetups.

Bicycle meetups regularly draw crowds. Here these bikes are lined up waiting for judges to inspect them.
Bicycle meetups regularly draw crowds. Here these bikes are lined up waiting for judges to inspect them.
Image: SUPPLIED

“Some of the guys are good at spinning and some are creative in making beautiful bicycles. We all come together as friends and try to keep growing the culture,” said Shongwe.

Siyabonga Mabuso accompanied his grandson to a recent bicycle meetup in Soweto. He was impressed by the creativity and originality of the bicycle creations on display.

“We have many challenges here with youngsters who abuse drugs and get involved in criminality. So, to see them come together in such a positive way and having such fun makes me very happy,” said Mabuso. – GroundUp

Volunteers steer revival of polluted Jukskei River

Volunteers and activists have set up colourful litter traps where the river passes through Alexandra. The traps are made out of recycled plastics ...
News
2 weeks ago

Ntuzuma has taps, flushing toilets but no water since 2021

Ntuzuma, one of Durban’s oldest townships, has many houses with flush toilets and standpipes in their yards – but since about 2021, no water has ...
News
3 weeks ago

Disabled ice skater brings gold medal back from Special Olympics

A figure skater from Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, retuned to a hero’s welcome after winning gold at the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games ...
News
1 month ago

400 families scrounge for survival in swamp

More than 400 families were relocated in 2012 from an informal settlement near Dutywa, Eastern Cape, to make way for their RDP houses. They were ...
News
3 months ago

Differently-abled dancers make magic on the dance floor

Dancers living with disabilities took centre stage at a recent dancing festival to showcase that being differently-abled does not mean they can't ...
News
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally