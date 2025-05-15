News

Sama calls for better care for junior doctors after death of intern at work

PSA alleged a supervisor forced the doctor to work while he was critically ill

15 May 2025 - 17:21
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
The South African Medical Association has called for better working conditions for junior doctors after an intern died at work on Monday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The South African Medical Association (Sama) has called for urgent reform in the treatment of junior doctors, warning that unsafe working conditions are putting young health-care workers and patients at risk.

This association was responding to the death of Alulutho Mazwi, a medical intern in the paediatrics department at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital, who died at work on Monday.

He had recently received a diabetes diagnosis and had significant health challenges, the chair of the parliamentary portfolio committee on health Sibongiseni Dhlomo said on Thursday.

The Public Servants' Association (PSA) alleged Mazwi had been forced by a supervisor “to work while critically ill”.

Sama spokesperson Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said junior doctors were among the most vulnerable in the country’s health-care system, often expected to work under immense pressure, frequently for extended hours without adequate rest or support.

“As medical graduates in training, interns are meant to be guided, mentored and supervised. Yet in many facilities, interns are treated as fully fledged staff members, often carrying the weight of the system on their shoulders, with little regard for their developmental needs or wellbeing,” he said.

“This dangerous practice is both unethical and unsustainable. It puts patients at risk and places immense pressure on young doctors who are still learning and growing in the profession.”

Sama called for:

  • improved monitoring and support for doctors managing chronic or acute health conditions;
  • access to confidential mental and physical health-care services for all health-care workers; and
  • a culture shift that prioritises the wellbeing of health-care workers as essential to the delivery of quality care.

“Sama honours this young doctor’s service, and fiercely advocates a safer, more humane working environment for all medical professionals.”

