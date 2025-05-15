Robbers kill JMPD officer, steal his gun and patrol car in 'heinous, cowardly' act

A 33-year-old Joburg metro police officer was shot and killed while responding to a robbery in Vlakfontein and his killers stole his service pistol and state vehicle.
The incident happened on Wednesday evening, and the same gunmen are believed to have killed another person on the same night in the area.
Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) commissioner Patrick Jaca said Matome Mokoena — the deceased officer — had together with his colleague received a description of the vehicle used in the robbery, a white Volkswagen Polo.
“The officers successfully located the vehicle and initiated a stop,” Jaca said. “While the driver initially failed to comply, the officers were able to bring the vehicle to a halt. As Officer Mokoena approached the driver’s side of the suspect vehicle — which contained five occupants — he was met with gunfire from within.
“Both officers immediately took cover. Tragically, the suspects pursued Officer Mokoena to a nearby residence where he was fatally shot. Following this heinous act, the suspects stole Officer Mokoena’s official JMPD firearm and the marked JMPD patrol vehicle, which was idling at the scene,” he said.
Jaca said the JMPD had received information that a resident was also shot and killed in the same area.
“Preliminary observations suggest that this tragic incident may be linked to the same individuals involved in the attack on our officer.
“We will not rest until those responsible for this cowardly act are found and face the full might of the law. Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Mokoena’s family, and we will ensure that his sacrifice is not in vain.”
Officer Mokoena, Jaca said, is remembered as a dedicated law enforcement professional, committed to protecting the residents of Joburg.
