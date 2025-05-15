News

ANC retains KZN Midlands ward, sees off MK Party and IFP

By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE - 15 May 2025 - 12:31
The ANC retained ward 4 in Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, defeating the IFP and MK Party in a highly contested by-election. File photo.
The ANC retained ward 4 in Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, defeating the IFP and MK Party in a highly contested by-election. File photo.
Image: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

The ANC retained ward 4 in Mooi River in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, defeating the IFP and MK Party in a highly contested by-election.

The ANC got 1,436 votes against 712 received by the IFP and 635 for the MK party. The MK Party went into the by-election as perceived front-runners after its outstanding performance in the recent polls in ward 110 in Durban and ward 18 in Mandeni.

KwaZulu-Natal ANC spokesperson Fanle Sibisi, who congratulated Makhosazane Bhengu on her election as councillor, said the party was humbled by the mandate from the residents of the ward in the Mpofana local municipality.

“Retaining this ward is not just a political win but a profound endorsement of the ANC’s commitment to service delivery and community development. The residents have spoken decisively, demonstrating through the ballot that the ANC remains the trusted custodian of their hopes for a better, more dignified life,” said Sibisi.

“We are proud that the ANC campaign remained peaceful, people-centred, and focused on issues affecting the community.

“During our door-to-door campaigns, residents expressed appreciation for the ANC’s efforts in restoring their dignity through service delivery. However, they also raised urgent concerns, particularly regarding services that require immediate attention, particularly from the uMgungundlovu district municipality, Mpofana local municipality and the department of transport. These matters will be prioritised without delay.”

TimesLIVE

IFP recalls mayor of Jozini after NEC holds special meeting

Mfananaye Mathe demoted after special meeting of regional IFP leadership.
News
1 week ago

Mixed views on Morero's leadership of Joburg

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero’s state of the city address sparked heated debate in a divided council on Thursday, as some parties voiced support for ...
News
6 days ago

DA calls no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor Dada Morero before state of the city address

The DA in the City of Johannesburg will try to oust mayor Dada Morero.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally