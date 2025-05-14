Masondo said Manqunyana’s arrest “comes after the provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, appointed a team of seasoned detectives to conduct an investigation” after the fires at the hospital.
“A thorough and intensive investigation led to one male being taken in for questioning, but later charged with arson. More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues,” Masondo said.
The report Lesufi received says that Manqunyana gave a detailed confession with regards to the “planning, payment, purchase of petrol used and preparation and execution of the act”.
Manqunyana allegedly confessed that he gained entry to the hospital through the fence and that the “head of security also participated in the commission of the offence”.
“He further explained his role and the roles of other participants whom he identified as accomplices,” Masondo said.
Speaking to Sowetan on Tuesday, Lesufi said Manqunyana knew police were on his tracks and “as part of having a decoy, he came forward and claimed he was an informant. But we already knew he was the culprit, and when he was questioned, he implicated himself and was taken through the justice process.”
Lesufi commended the police for taking “immediate action to tackle this act of vandalism and sabotage”.
“Destroying critical public infrastructure is nothing short of treason, and we expect the perpetrators to face the full force of the law,” Lesufi said.
Masondo said you he could not divulge more details about the case as it was “still under investigation and more suspects might be arrested”.
SowetanLIVE
Man confesses to two Tembisa hospital fires and implicates head of security
Premier says 'destroying critical public infrastructure is nothing short of treason'
Image: Thulani Mbele
The head of security at Tembisa Hospital has been implicated in the fire that gutted parts of the hospital three weeks ago.
This is contained in a police report given to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi this week.
Police arrested Thembinkosi Manqunyana, 48, who allegedly confessed to having started fires at the hospital on two separate occasions.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said Manqunyana was formally charged with arson on Sunday and appeared in the Tembisa magistrate’s court on Monday.
The first fire started at the accident and emergency unit on April 19, followed by another four days later, which severely disrupted services and left outpatients and chronic patients without essential medical care at the time.
Masondo said Manqunyana’s arrest “comes after the provincial commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni, appointed a team of seasoned detectives to conduct an investigation” after the fires at the hospital.
“A thorough and intensive investigation led to one male being taken in for questioning, but later charged with arson. More arrests are imminent as the investigation continues,” Masondo said.
The report Lesufi received says that Manqunyana gave a detailed confession with regards to the “planning, payment, purchase of petrol used and preparation and execution of the act”.
Manqunyana allegedly confessed that he gained entry to the hospital through the fence and that the “head of security also participated in the commission of the offence”.
“He further explained his role and the roles of other participants whom he identified as accomplices,” Masondo said.
Speaking to Sowetan on Tuesday, Lesufi said Manqunyana knew police were on his tracks and “as part of having a decoy, he came forward and claimed he was an informant. But we already knew he was the culprit, and when he was questioned, he implicated himself and was taken through the justice process.”
Lesufi commended the police for taking “immediate action to tackle this act of vandalism and sabotage”.
“Destroying critical public infrastructure is nothing short of treason, and we expect the perpetrators to face the full force of the law,” Lesufi said.
Masondo said you he could not divulge more details about the case as it was “still under investigation and more suspects might be arrested”.
SowetanLIVE
Kelly Smith's home torched after guilty verdict over disappearance of Joshlin
Sithembiso Mdlalose, alleged Usindiso arsonist, gets more time to prepare his testimony
SOWETAN SAYS | Hospital fires bring misery to residents
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos