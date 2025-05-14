News

Employment and labour department’s system offline nationwide

By Rilise Rose Raphulu - 14 May 2025 - 15:26
The department of employment and labour's information communication technology systems outage occurred on Wednesday morning. Stock photo.
The department of employment and labour’s systems are offline nationwide.

Spokesperson Petunia Lessing said the information communication technology systems outage occurred on Wednesday morning and was affecting all f the department’s services. 

“The root cause of the outage was identified and resolved. The servers are undergoing a restart process which may take some time.

“Our technical team is working to resolve the issues as swiftly as possible.”

At the Alberton labour centre, people were standing in queues waiting for the system to come back online.

TimesLIVE

