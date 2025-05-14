The department of employment and labour’s systems are offline nationwide.
Spokesperson Petunia Lessing said the information communication technology systems outage occurred on Wednesday morning and was affecting all f the department’s services.
“The root cause of the outage was identified and resolved. The servers are undergoing a restart process which may take some time.
“Our technical team is working to resolve the issues as swiftly as possible.”
At the Alberton labour centre, people were standing in queues waiting for the system to come back online.
Employment and labour department’s system offline nationwide
Image: 123RF/Daniil Peshkov
The department of employment and labour’s systems are offline nationwide.
Spokesperson Petunia Lessing said the information communication technology systems outage occurred on Wednesday morning and was affecting all f the department’s services.
“The root cause of the outage was identified and resolved. The servers are undergoing a restart process which may take some time.
“Our technical team is working to resolve the issues as swiftly as possible.”
At the Alberton labour centre, people were standing in queues waiting for the system to come back online.
TimesLIVE
Sanral denies it is lowering speed limits
Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding during evening peak
KZN transport MEC Duma calls out contractors for delayed, abandoned road projects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos