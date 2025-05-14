News

EMPD urges people to collect their impounded vehicles before they get sold

14 May 2025 - 13:11
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Various vehicles have been impounded by EMPD. File photo.
Various vehicles have been impounded by EMPD. File photo.
Image: Supplied

The Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) has urged people who have vehicles held at its pounds to collect them before the vehicles get auctioned.

EMPD spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said the “proceeds derived from this auction will be handled as prescribed by Regulation 320(4) of the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) 93 of 1996”.

Various vehicles, including BMWs, VW Polos, Mazdas, and Hyundais, are being stored in Kempton Park, Brakpan, Boksburg, and Alberton.

Vehicle owners have from Thursday 15 May till June 16 to collect their cars.

Owners are requested to forward their claims and proof of ownership to the EMPD between Monday and Friday from 8am until 4pm.

Car owners can call EMPD ⁠Enquiries on 011-999-9568 for further information.

SowetanLIVE

Rare Ferrari Enzo attracts bids of R40m at online auction

One of the most iconic hypercars of the modern era is now up for grabs on UK-based auction platform Collecting Cars: a 2004 Ferrari Enzo, finished in ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Over 400 families face eviction from flats

Over 400 families living in an Ekurhuleni municipal-owned property are facing eviction for non-payment of rent, rates and taxes.
News
1 week ago

AFU seizes R2.2m house in 'diamond Ponzi scheme'

The Pretoria high court has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit a preservation order on a house worth R2.2m, which is linked to an alleged diamond ...
News
1 month ago

Drip assets to be auctioned – just as Sehoana announces ‘rebirth’

The assets of Drip, the company founded and owned by businessman Lekau Sehoana, will be auctioned this month.
News
2 months ago

Ex-Conor McGregor Land Rover heads to auction

Hampson Auctions confirmed a Land Rover once owned by Conor McGregor is going under the hammer at its first saleroom auction of the year at ...
Motoring
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally