The Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) has urged people who have vehicles held at its pounds to collect them before the vehicles get auctioned.
EMPD spokesperson Thabiso Makgato said the “proceeds derived from this auction will be handled as prescribed by Regulation 320(4) of the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) 93 of 1996”.
Various vehicles, including BMWs, VW Polos, Mazdas, and Hyundais, are being stored in Kempton Park, Brakpan, Boksburg, and Alberton.
Vehicle owners have from Thursday 15 May till June 16 to collect their cars.
Owners are requested to forward their claims and proof of ownership to the EMPD between Monday and Friday from 8am until 4pm.
Car owners can call EMPD Enquiries on 011-999-9568 for further information.
EMPD urges people to collect their impounded vehicles before they get sold
