News

Denosa march over staff shortages, poor working conditions

14 May 2025 - 12:48
Denosa also wants the permanent employment of community service nurses and former Covid-19 contract workers, many of whom are still working without full benefits File photo.
Denosa also wants the permanent employment of community service nurses and former Covid-19 contract workers, many of whom are still working without full benefits File photo.
Image: Emile Bosch

Members of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) in Gauteng are demanding urgent action from premier Panyaza Lesufi and the MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko on staffing shortages and poor working conditions.

Our submission of the memorandum will be a follow-up and intensifying on our issues because the underspending and returning of budget that we anticipated in January in our meeting has happened as anticipated.
Bongani Banda

The group is walking from Pretoria to Johannesburg and is expected to hand over a memorandum outlining long-standing grievances that they say have been ignored. 

The union’s provincial chairperson, Bongani Banda, said: “The department has not filled vacant posts in almost a year. Nurses are retiring, some are leaving the country and yet no one is being hired to replace them. Our nurses are working under extreme pressure,” Banda said. 

One of the union’s biggest demands is the immediate lifting of the moratorium on hiring nurses.

Denosa also wants the permanent employment of community service nurses and former Covid-19 contract workers, many of whom are still working without full benefits, Banda said.

“There is no clear reason they are not being paid with full benefits.” 

Banda said they raised their grievances with Nkomo-Ralehoko and Lesufi earlier this year, where they also warned about budget underspending. 

“Our submission of the memorandum will be a follow-up and intensifying on our issues because the underspending and returning of budget that we anticipated in January in our meeting has happened as anticipated.” 

Lesufi’s spokesperson Sizwe Pamla referred Sowetan to the department of health which had not responded to questions at the time of publication.

SowetanLIVE

Nurses will be the backbone of NHI, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reinforced the central role nurses will play in the successful implementation of the National Health Insurance.
News
1 month ago

KZN health department responds to water crisis at Umlazi hospital

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Nomagugu Simelane says contingency plans are in place to ensure patient welfare and hygiene are not compromised at Umlazi's ...
News
2 months ago

Financial relief for teachers, health workers

The public labour sector, in particular education and health, were the biggest winners in Wednesday's budget speech as finance minister Enoch ...
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally