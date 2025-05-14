News

DA launches legal proceedings against Joburg over extension of acting posts

14 May 2025 - 12:26
Koena Mashale Journalist
DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.
DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The DA has launched legal proceedings against the City of Johannesburg, accusing it of violating governance laws by unlawfully extending acting appointments for seven senior posts including that of the city manager.

This follows a council resolution passed on May 8, which sought to retroactively approve and extend the acting terms beyond the legally permitted three-month period. 

They cited Peter Monyuku, who is the acting group communications and marketing, Andries Mucavele (head of public safety, Dr Tinashe Mushayanyama (executive head at social development), Tshepo Makola (city manager), Oupa Nkoane (executive head at human settlements), Helen Botes (chief operations officer) and Siyabonga Nodu (executive in the office of the city manager). 

DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku said the appointments are unconstitutional and has called on the MEC for co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Jacob Mamabolo, to intervene.

“The DA is calling on all affected officials to immediately step down from their positions unless a lawful appointment process is undertaken. The DA demands that the MEC formally reject any attempt by the council to extend these expired acting roles.

“Under existing legislation, acting appointments can only last for three months unless extended once by the MEC under exceptional circumstances. No such justification exists in this case, and any continued occupation of these posts is both unlawful and unconstitutional,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

DA calls no-confidence motion against Joburg mayor Dada Morero before state of the city address

The DA in the City of Johannesburg will try to oust mayor Dada Morero.
News
6 days ago

In a formal letter of demand, the DA argued that the city’s resolution is “unlawful and inconsistent with the constitution.”

The letter, addressed to Mamabolo, mayor Dada Morero, and speaker Nobuhle Mthembu, lists the names of the acting officials, some of whom have been in their roles since July 2024.

“These acting appointments have already expired, and the city has no legal power to ratify or extend them. Council may only appoint acting managers for three months. After that, only the MEC may grant a one-time extension under exceptional circumstances, none of which apply here,” she said.

The party is demanding that all seven individuals step down and that the MEC refuse any retrospective extension by Friday, May 16.

This legal standoff comes just days after the DA tabled a motion of no confidence in Morero, mere hours before his state of the city address.

“We urge the mayor, speaker, and MEC to correct the process and uphold good governance. If no action is taken, we will consider court proceedings to defend the rule of law,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

SowetanLIVE

Mixed views on Morero's leadership of Joburg

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero’s state of the city address sparked heated debate in a divided council on Thursday, as some parties voiced support for ...
News
5 days ago

DA, EFF VAT case a test for parliament

The DA and the EFF’s court case to block the 0.5 percentage point VAT hike from kicking in on May 1, now being argued in the Western Cape High Court, ...
News
3 weeks ago

'Joburg crisis demands extreme action'

Electricity, water, transport, safety and housing are all that Joburgers want, but the city is facing a financial and infrastructural crisis whose ...
News
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally