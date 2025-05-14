Her first attempt at spice blending began with masala. While working at Ralphs Restaurant in Cape Town in 2007, she was inspired by chef Ralph’s aromatic masala, which led her to create her own version.
Chef brings freshness and flavour with blends of spices
Products can be found online and local markets
Image: supplied
For Pumla Brook-Thomae, founder of PumlaFood Spices, the love for cooking runs deep in her blood.
Growing up surrounded by her mother and grandmothers, who are all talented cooks, it was almost inevitable that she would find herself drawn to the kitchen.
Her time studying at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, with its rich Indian market culture, further fuelled her passion for spices. Her father, a herbalist, also played a role, inspiring her to incorporate herbs into her seasoning blends. Brook-Thomae completed her degree in BA speech and drama in 2007.
Starting as a self-taught chef and entrepreneur in 2018, Brook-Thomae, who hails from Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, faced her share of challenges.
“The biggest challenge is being mocked by 'trained chefs' who see me as underqualified.
“But I believe cooking is part of my DNA and experience counts for a lot. Access to high-quality spices was another hurdle, especially in the Eastern Cape, prompting me to source ingredients from Cape Town suppliers,” said Brook-Thomae.
Her first attempt at spice blending began with masala. While working at Ralphs Restaurant in Cape Town in 2007, she was inspired by chef Ralph’s aromatic masala, which led her to create her own version.
Encouraged by the enthusiastic response from family and friends, Brook-Thomae officially launched her spice-making journey in 2018.
“New blends often come to me in the early hours of the morning. Through continuous experimentation and documentation, I have crafted favourites like my “Caprika Spice” – a vibrant blend of cayenne pepper and paprika,” she said.
What sets PumlaFood Spices apart is the attention to freshness and flavour. All products are made in small batches to ensure maximum quality.
Brook-Thomae initially sold her spices through a Facebook group called Masiphekisane, catering to friends and family. Today, she markets her products both online and at local markets around the Eastern Cape and Gqeberha.
She has also been a Rotarian for eight years and is a published author. She released her first cookbook, PumlasFood – Family Style, in 2016, followed by Familyfood – Simplified in 2018. In 2022, she achieved international recognition through The Rainbow Nation Cookery Guide, a collaborative project with 11 other chefs and cooks, powered by the Rotary eClub of Greater Cape Town.
A major milestone in her journey was being profiled as an agri-preneur by Food for Mzansi, a moment she describes as her proudest achievement. She said customer feedback has been positive and serves as a constant source of motivation.
Looking ahead, the 51-year-old hopes to firmly establish her brand across the Eastern Cape within the next five years. Expansion is also under way, with the addition of sauces and condiments, including a sweet chilli sauce and a range of fermented hot sauces.
“If you are looking to start your business, make sure you don't believe the hype – experience and hard work matter. Keep your business finances separate, stay tax compliant, deliver excellent customer service and embrace constructive criticism,” she said.
When it comes to her personal favourite, she doesn’t hesitate on her “Veggie Sprinkle” blend. “I use it in creamy spinach, roasted vegetables, fried chips, roast potatoes – just about everything.”
Through dedication, innovation and deep-rooted passion, Brook-Thomae is proving that great flavour begins with a love for tradition and a fearless drive to create something new.
