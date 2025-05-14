News

15 delivery motorbikes impounded by JMPD in Rosebank shopping district

By Seipati Mothoa - 14 May 2025 - 12:10
The JMPD says it has noted an increase in delivery bikes operating unlawfully, often obstructing traffic and pavements, parking illegally and engaging in reckless driving behaviour such as speeding, weaving between traffic and ignoring traffic signals.
The JMPD says it has noted an increase in delivery bikes operating unlawfully, often obstructing traffic and pavements, parking illegally and engaging in reckless driving behaviour such as speeding, weaving between traffic and ignoring traffic signals.
Image: JMPD

The Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) is conducting enforcement operations against delivery motorbike drivers.

In the Rosebank shopping district on Tuesday, 15 bikes were impounded for operating unlawfully. One person was arrested for allegedly dealing in dagga and 10 for alleged immigration violations.

“Recent observations highlight a sharp increase in delivery bikes operating unlawfully, often obstructing traffic and pavements, parking illegally and engaging in reckless driving behaviour such as speeding, weaving and ignoring traffic signals,” the JMPD said.

Some drivers allegedly do not have proper documentation.

The JMPD arrested one individual allegedly found dealing in dagga.
The JMPD arrested one individual allegedly found dealing in dagga.
Image: JMPD Provided

Some riders allegedly lack valid driver’s licences, vehicle licence discs, and, among foreign nationals, proper immigration documentation such as passports and permits authorising commercial operations in South Africa, the metro police said.

“The practices pose significant safety risks, impede pedestrian movement, specially for persons with disabilities, and contribute to traffic congestion.”

The lack of proper documentation also raises concerns about accountability and regulatory oversight of the delivery services.

“We call on the companies and delivery platforms to ensure their riders comply with all relevant legislation and prioritise road safety.

“The operations aim not to disrupt legitimate businesses but to promote a safe, legal, and respectful environment for all residents and visitors in Johannesburg.”

The JMPD is targeting illegal and unsafe delivery bike operations in Rosebank.
The JMPD is targeting illegal and unsafe delivery bike operations in Rosebank.
Image: JMPD/Provided

TimesLIVE

Tshwane sees revenue increase of R2m in July from impounded cars

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has seen an increased in income generated from impounded vehicles in the city.
News
8 months ago

Wanatu suspends its services due to impounding of vehicles

Afrikaans e-hailing service Wanatu is scheduled to meet authorities to discuss the backlog of issuing operating licences after the company ...
News
3 months ago

Soldiers catch car thieves: SANDF says zero tolerance for crime near its bases

The SANDF said the suspects “are believed to be involved in a criminal syndicate targeting civilian vehicles in and outside military establishments”.
News
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally