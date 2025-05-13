Two members of the Beitbridge Taxi Association were shot dead while seated at a food outlet in Musina on Saturday, Limpopo police say.
One of the shooters was also killed and a fourth man was wounded.
“During the attack, a male victim hit by stray bullets managed to return fire with his licensed firearm, fatally wounding one suspect, while another escaped,” said SAPS spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
“While the motive behind the attack is not yet confirmed, taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out,” said Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe.
Investigations are under way and Hadebe expects a breakthrough soon.
Three counts of murder and one of attempted murder have been opened at Musina police station.
Police recovered a firearm with ammunition believed to belong to the deceased suspect, with several cartridges and fragments from the scene.
TimesLIVE
Two Beitbridge taximen shot dead in Musina, suspect killed in return fire
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet
Two members of the Beitbridge Taxi Association were shot dead while seated at a food outlet in Musina on Saturday, Limpopo police say.
One of the shooters was also killed and a fourth man was wounded.
“During the attack, a male victim hit by stray bullets managed to return fire with his licensed firearm, fatally wounding one suspect, while another escaped,” said SAPS spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.
“While the motive behind the attack is not yet confirmed, taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out,” said Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe.
Investigations are under way and Hadebe expects a breakthrough soon.
Three counts of murder and one of attempted murder have been opened at Musina police station.
Police recovered a firearm with ammunition believed to belong to the deceased suspect, with several cartridges and fragments from the scene.
TimesLIVE
Accused shot dead in court after trying to disarm court orderly
KZN security officer shot dead 'execution style' outside home
Two suspects on the run after terrorising community in Limpopo
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos