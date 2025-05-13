News

Three more suspects arrested for the kidnap of journalist and partner

13 May 2025 - 09:10
According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Lt-Col Jabu Ndubane, the three suspects were arrested in the early hours of Monday during an intelligence-led operation.
Image: File/Stock Photo

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Mpumalanga journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner, Zodwa Mdhuli, who went missing in February.

The total number of suspects arrested is now eight.

A source close to the investigation told Sowetan that on February 18, a group of seven people stormed the couple’s home, ransacked it and then they were abducted. The couple was later shot.

Police believe the suspects, aged between 23 and 43, played a role in the kidnapping, hijacking, and house robbery related to the couple’s disappearance.

“This development represents a breakthrough for the police. We are using all available resources to uncover the truth behind what has transpired to the two victims. We are encouraged by the team’s diligent efforts, which are yielding positive results,” she said.

The arrests follow a grim discovery last week when two decomposed bodies were found in KwaMhlanga. Forensic tests are under way to confirm whether the remains belong to Ndlovu and Mdhluli.

The three suspects are expected to appear in the Kwamhlanga magistrate’s court on Wednesday. Meanwhile, five others previously arrested have already made their first court appearances.

Ndubane said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could follow.

