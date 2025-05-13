The suspect also implicated several accomplices, among them a hospital security guard, he said.
Man arrested in connection with Tembisa Hospital fire
Image: Thulani Mbele
A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fire at Tembisa Hospital three weeks ago.
According to Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, the man initially posed as an informant but later confessed to the crime after police investigation.
The suspect also implicated several accomplices, among them a hospital security guard, he said.
“We commend our police for taking immediate action to tackle this act of vandalism and sabotage. Destroying critical public infrastructure is nothing short of treason and we expect the perpetrators to face the full force of the law,” Lesufi said.
“This swift and decisive response by the police underscores Gauteng’s zero-tolerance approach to crime. Law enforcement will stop at nothing to dismantle criminal syndicates and elements that threaten our public infrastructure and undermine safety in our communities.”
The man is expected to appear in court on May 19 for a formal bail application.
“The police investigation team has indicated that further arrests are imminent as their probe continues.”
