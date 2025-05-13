News

Hawks raid Pretoria high court over fraudulent notices to foreign nationals

By Botho Molosankwe - 13 May 2025 - 18:42
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

The Hawks raided the Pretoria high court today over allegations that an employee has been issuing fraudulent notices of motion to undocumented foreign nationals to prevent their deportation to their countries of origin.

A notice of motion is a formal request to the court that notifies it and the opposing party of a party’s intention to seek a specific order or relief. 

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said: “The operation relates to allegations of fraudulent notices of motion being unlawfully issued by an identified employee of that court. It is alleged that the said employee has been issuing fraudulent notices of motion to undocumented foreign nationals to prevent their deportation to their countries of origin.

“This search and seizure operation specifically targeted one office and an individual believed to be central to the commission of these offences, and exhibits were seized for further investigation,” said Mogale.

