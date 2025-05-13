Eskom implements stage 2 load-shedding during evening peak

Eskom has announced the implementation of stage 2 load-shedding from 4pm on Tuesday until 10pm on Thursday.
The power utility said the measure is necessary to manage limited generation capacity and ensure continued electricity supply during working days.
Its decision comes after the delayed return of generation units amounting to 3,120MW, and an additional loss of 1,385MW in the past 24 hours due to unplanned breakdowns.
“The primary reason for the setback is the delay in returning several units from planned maintenance,” it said.
Eskom said the delays and unplanned capacity loss that has temporarily exceeded 13,000MW align with the risk scenarios shared in its winter 2025 outlook.
“Eskom is emerging from an intensive maintenance cycle, which is essential for long-term reliability but temporarily reduces system flexibility and resilience. As a result, the grid is more sensitive to unexpected disruptions,” it said.
The power utility said load-shedding incidents have significantly decreased compared to previous years.
It said the recent setbacks affected operational performance and have been acknowledged in its winter outlook, together with a clear recovery plan.
Group CEO Dan Marokane said their new operational excellence programme is key to restoring performance.
“We are reinforcing oversight, strengthening accountability and aligning service providers with stricter performance standards. This forms part of our broader drive for consistent improvement through systems, people and processes,” he said.
Marokane said the delays in returning units are urgently being addressed by senior leadership.
Eskom said despite pressures, the system is in a significantly stronger position than in past winters.
“We continue to expand capacity. Three major Eskom projects are on track to bring an additional 2,500MW to the grid, a crucial milestone towards full recovery, with commitment from our private sector partners to deliver on their commitments.”
TimesLIVE
Image: 123RF/loganban
