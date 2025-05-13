“An application should be done through [the] unemployed educators database on or before 12pm on Wednesday [May 14],” the advert reads.
Diepsloot school finally opens, but without teachers
Construction at Tanganani Primary still incomplete
Image: Antonio Muchave
There was relief and excitement on Monday as more than 200 primary schoolchildren in Diepsloot, Johannesburg, finally stepped into a classroom for the first time since the year began.
However, Tanganani Primary School does not have teachers.
Diepsloot has borne the brunt of the overcrowding and shortage of schools plaguing Gauteng, with the provincial education department last week reporting that primary schools are overcrowded by 3,200 pupils and high schools by 1,844 pupils, and that the area needed 102 more classrooms to deal with the problem.
The school hastily placed adverts yesterday for educators and admin staff, with the closing date two days later.
Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed to Sowetan that they were still searching for teachers for the school.
The department is looking for six foundation phase (grades 1 to 3) teachers and five intermediate and senior phase (grades 4 to 7) educators, according to the advert, seen by Sowetan.
Image: Supplied
“An application should be done through [the] unemployed educators database on or before 12pm on Wednesday [May 14],” the advert reads.
Mabona said six subject facilitators were temporarily overseeing teaching at the school while the department finalises the recruitment process.
“In the interim, we are using our subject facilitators, experienced teachers who have been promoted to support subject delivery across schools,” Mabona said.
“We can’t simply reassign teachers from other schools. We must advertise the posts and allow interested, qualified candidates the opportunity to apply. This ensures that those appointed are genuinely committed to serving this school community.”
Mabona said the recruitment process is expected to conclude next week.
“We are vetting all teachers who are deemed successful after conducting the selection process,” he said.
“We should have them [teachers] ready by next week.”
Tanganani, which was scheduled to open a week ago, has faced months of construction delays.
Mabona said the department had decided to open the school even though construction is still ongoing.
“We’ve provided mobile chemical toilets for interim use, and we’re connecting water, supported by a nearby power outlet. In the meantime, we’ll be delivering water for the children to drink,” he said.
Parents welcomed the opening of the school and that their children had been given stationery, but said they were not aware that there were no teachers.
Eunice Sithole said her daughter in grade 4 was excited about going to the new school.
“She’s back home and is overjoyed that she was speaking English in class. I don’t doubt that she will be able to catch up on school work because she is a bright child and her excitement proves that she will do just fine,” Sithole said.
Another parent, Helemina Semenya, said she received a call on Thursday to register her children on Saturday.
“My daughter is in grade 2, and she was so happy when I was preparing her in the morning. She kept on saying: ‘Mama, I am going to school’. Seeing her happy made me emotional.”
“Though I did not know which uniform to buy, at least she has school shoes and the white shirts she used last year,” Semenya said.
Lynette Ncube said she was relieved the school had finally opened because she had lost hope of her son, who is in grade1, ever going to school this year.
“When we got to the school, I was at peace. My child could not hold himself, but rushed into the classroom. Because the school does not have a uniform yet, he came with casual clothes. But at month end, I’ll buy him shirts and trousers,” Ncube said.
