City slams 60% surge in Somerset West sewerage blockages

Health and environmental risks can be mitigated by a change in habits: MMC

13 May 2025 - 14:15
Residents and businesses are primary role players in keeping Cape Town’s sewers clear of foreign objects.
Image: Supplied

Sanitary products, nappies and kitchen fat are choking the sewerage system in Somerset West.  

The town has recorded a 60% increase in the number of blockages since July 1 2024. City of Cape Town water and sanitation MMC Zahid Badroodien said between July 2024 and March 2025, 280 sewer blockages were reported.  

These were “significantly more than the 175 logged during the entire previous financial year”, he said. 

“Blockages caused by foreign items — including building material, sanitary products and nappies — have more than doubled.  Sand and tree roots found in the sewer system are significantly higher, while blockages due to fats, oils and grease have increased more than fourfold.

”The Westridge area accounts for 26% of the 280 sewer blockages logged in Somerset West. There were 73 incidents of which 24 related to foreign objects and 33 to roots.

”The Somerset West Business Park recorded nine incidents, eight of which were caused by foreign objects.

“Residents and businesses are primary role players in keeping Cape Town’s sewers clear of foreign objects that when disposed of incorrectly block pipes. Blockages result in sewer overflows onto our streets or in the environment, compromising hygiene and living conditions for communities, especially during winter.  

“While these numbers for Somerset West may seem just statistics, each blockage poses health and environmental risks which can be mitigated by a change in habits and awareness of how to responsibly dispose of waste.” 

Badroodien urged residents to “only flush toilet paper and human waste. Other items, such as wipes, diapers and sanitary products, should be discarded in bins.

“Don’t pour fats, oils and grease down drains. Fats, oils and grease harden in pipes, causing blockages. Rather let these cool and dispose of them in the bin.     

“During winter, increased rainfall typically leads to higher volumes of stormwater entering the sewer network, especially in areas where illegal stormwater connections exist or infrastructure is vulnerable. This can overload the system and worsen the effect of blockages, leading to more frequent overflows into public spaces and natural water sources.” 

Proactive “action by residents, supported by the city, is essential to help reduce the risks before the rainy season and to protect the health and safety of our communities”, he added.  

