Two armed suspects, who allegedly terrorised community of Hoveni in Limpopo by robbing seven houses and raping three minors within two and half hours, are still on the run.
According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, on Friday between 11.30pm and 2am on Saturday, the suspects embarked on a ruthless crime spree, targeting seven households within the same community in what appears to be a co-ordinated and calculated series of attacks.
“The suspects, armed with firearms, forcibly entered homes by breaking down doors, demanding money and valuables from victims and committing serious violent crimes including multiple counts of rape involving minors.
“The crime spree included: multiple house robberies where cash and cellphones were stolen. Three separate incidents of rape, including the sexual assault of minors aged 14 and 15, and attempted murder where a male victim was shot multiple times and is hospitalised,” said Ledwaba
Two suspects on the run after terrorising community in Limpopo
Two armed suspects, who allegedly terrorised community of Hoveni in Limpopo by robbing seven houses and raping three minors within two and half hours, are still on the run.
According to police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba, on Friday between 11.30pm and 2am on Saturday, the suspects embarked on a ruthless crime spree, targeting seven households within the same community in what appears to be a co-ordinated and calculated series of attacks.
“The suspects, armed with firearms, forcibly entered homes by breaking down doors, demanding money and valuables from victims and committing serious violent crimes including multiple counts of rape involving minors.
“The crime spree included: multiple house robberies where cash and cellphones were stolen. Three separate incidents of rape, including the sexual assault of minors aged 14 and 15, and attempted murder where a male victim was shot multiple times and is hospitalised,” said Ledwaba
She said that a specialised task team comprising detectives from the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit, Crime Intelligence, and Tactical Response Team has been established to investigate these cases.
“Forensic teams have already recovered several pieces of evidence from the crime scenes, including empty cartridges,” she said.
Police are appealing to community members who may have information about the suspects' identities to contact W/O Phaladi Makola at 082 749 2233, Col Richard Boshomane at 079 894 5501.
SowetanLIVE
Five murder suspects killed during shoot-out with KZN police
15-year jail term imposed on man who raped elderly woman in her home
'Cop' asks crime victim to pay to get his stolen goods back
Boasting about muscle cars ends in arrest: Assault cases flagged in KZN
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos