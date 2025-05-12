Tiger Brands to settle listeriosis class action lawsuit

Foster Mohale, the department of health spokesperson, said the department appealed to those with evidence to suggest a causal link between the listeriosis outbreak and the death of their loved ones to come forward so that their clinical records can be accessed to establish if they had valid claims eligible for settlement.
“Listeriosis is a serious, but treatable and preventable disease caused by the bacterium, Listeria monocytogenes,” he said. “The bacteria is widely distributed in nature and can be found in soil, water and vegetation. Animal products and fresh produce such as fruits and vegetables can be contaminated from these sources..
“The outbreak highlighted the importance of consistent and strict adherence with food safety practices in the processing and handling of ready-to-eat foods, especially for mass supply. Food safety and hygiene practices remain crucial for public health, preventing foodborne illnesses, reducing food waste and avoiding costly food recalls.”
Tiger Brands said on Monday that the attorneys representing its lead reinsurer, QBE Insurance Group Ltd, have presented a settlement offer to the plaintiffs’ attorneys “as part of a road-map to a possible overall resolution of the listeriosis class action”.
“The settlement offer, which was made on 25 April 2025, includes an undertaking to pay the claimants’ proven or agreed compensatory damages in terms of section 61 of the Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008,” the group said. “The offer is subject to certain conditions and has been made without admission of liability and in full and final settlement of the claims of the claimants.”
The settlement amount has not been made public to protect the privacy of the individuals participating in the settlement offer, the group said.
“Today’s announcement represents an important milestone and follows shortly on measures already taken in February 2025 to offer interim relief in the form of advance payments to identified claimants with urgent medical needs,” said the group’s CEO Tjaart Kruger. “It also demonstrates our commitment to continue to work closely with our insurers and their appointed attorneys to explore a resolution of the entire class action.”
SowetanLIVE
Tiger Brands to settle listeriosis class action lawsuit
More than 200 people died and 800 became sick after consuming contaminated viennas and polony
Image: ALON SKUY
The department of health says Tiger Brands’ decision to settle the listeriosis class action lawsuit brings the matter to finality and will give closure to families who lost their loved ones to the disease.
The settlement comes more than seven years after 218 people died and more than 800 became sick after consuming contaminated processed food products, which included polony and viennas produced at the Tiger Brands facility in Polokwane and distributed from their Germiston facility.
Foster Mohale, the department of health spokesperson, said the department appealed to those with evidence to suggest a causal link between the listeriosis outbreak and the death of their loved ones to come forward so that their clinical records can be accessed to establish if they had valid claims eligible for settlement.
“Listeriosis is a serious, but treatable and preventable disease caused by the bacterium, Listeria monocytogenes,” he said. “The bacteria is widely distributed in nature and can be found in soil, water and vegetation. Animal products and fresh produce such as fruits and vegetables can be contaminated from these sources..
“The outbreak highlighted the importance of consistent and strict adherence with food safety practices in the processing and handling of ready-to-eat foods, especially for mass supply. Food safety and hygiene practices remain crucial for public health, preventing foodborne illnesses, reducing food waste and avoiding costly food recalls.”
Tiger Brands said on Monday that the attorneys representing its lead reinsurer, QBE Insurance Group Ltd, have presented a settlement offer to the plaintiffs’ attorneys “as part of a road-map to a possible overall resolution of the listeriosis class action”.
“The settlement offer, which was made on 25 April 2025, includes an undertaking to pay the claimants’ proven or agreed compensatory damages in terms of section 61 of the Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008,” the group said. “The offer is subject to certain conditions and has been made without admission of liability and in full and final settlement of the claims of the claimants.”
The settlement amount has not been made public to protect the privacy of the individuals participating in the settlement offer, the group said.
“Today’s announcement represents an important milestone and follows shortly on measures already taken in February 2025 to offer interim relief in the form of advance payments to identified claimants with urgent medical needs,” said the group’s CEO Tjaart Kruger. “It also demonstrates our commitment to continue to work closely with our insurers and their appointed attorneys to explore a resolution of the entire class action.”
SowetanLIVE
‘Polony poisoning’: Offers made to breadwinners over listeriosis
Listeriosis claimants with urgent medical needs to receive interim aid
Victims of listeriosis are demanding justice
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos