Tanzanian boy (13) returns home after decade-long separation from family

A Tanzanian boy who was only 3-years-old when he arrived in SA with his grandmother, who has since died, will finally be reunited with his family in the East African country after the Gauteng department of social development intervened.
The boy, now 13 years old, had allegedly been living under terrible conditions following his grandmother's death. Dimakatso Matshomo, one of the social workers handling his case, said he was left in the care of unrelated adults who neither ensured his education nor protected his well-being.
"Fortunately, he was eventually rescued and placed in the care of the department’s child protection services. We were able to trace his family through people who had known his grandmother,” said Matshomo.
Departmental spokesperson Teddy Gomba said a critical step in the reunification process was confirming the boy's biological connection with his father. He said the Tanzanian High Commission facilitated DNA testing by arranging for his father to travel to SA, covering all associated costs.
"The results confirmed their relationship, paving the way for his return home. Both Matshomo and Ntshangase highlighted the collaboration and teamwork that made this outcome possible," said Gomba.
The department then secured a court order to repatriate and reunite the boy with his family in Tanzania, marking the end of a decade-long separation. The order was granted last Thursday at the Nigel magistrate's court on the East Rand.
Simangele Ntshangase, who worked with Matshomo on the case, said: "This was not an easy journey, but with the support of all departments involved, we fulfilled our mission. The boy has endured a great deal, but we’ve supported him every step of the way and now he’s smiling.”
Asked how he feels about finally returning to Tanzania, the boy said: “I’m looking forward to seeing my family but one day I’d like to come back to South Africa.
"I love speaking isiZulu and engaging with people in different languages. In Tanzania, we speak Swahili, but I won’t forget isiZulu and the other South African languages I’ve learned.”
Tanzanian boy (13) returns home after decade-long separation from family
Image: 123RF
