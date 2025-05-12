The offer includes an undertaking to pay the claimants’ proven or agreed compensatory damages in terms of the Consumer Protection Act and has been made without admission of liability.
It is expected the process to present the offer to qualifying claimants by their lawyers will take several weeks, and arrangements to quantify their damages will follow over the ensuing weeks.
The class action, which is being managed in two stages, is at the first stage during which liability is to be determined by the court. Only if Tiger Brands is found to be liable will the issue of causation arise, in the second stage of the class action, and an assessment of compensation payable to qualifying claimants for damages suffered.
In February, interim relief in the form of advance payments to identified claimants with urgent medical needs was also extended by the company.
‘Polony poisoning’: Offers made to breadwinners over listeriosis
Court action ongoing
Image: ALON SKUY
Tiger Brands on Monday confirmed attorneys representing its lead reinsurer, QBE Insurance Group Limited, have presented a settlement offer to some claimants as it tries to ensure resolution of the listeriosis class action lawsuit.
The listeriosis outbreak, which killed 218 people and sickened more than 1,000, was traced by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases to Tiger Brands’ Polokwane facility in March 2018 after children at a Johannesburg creche fell ill after eating polony from the factory.
With its agreement, Tiger Brands said settlement offers have been made to:
