Parent happy as Diepsloot school opens despite being incomplete

12 May 2025 - 13:58
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter

“I’m so happy that my child finally has a school. She’s been sitting at home since January doing nothing, while other children continued with their education.”

So said Veronica Mathalauga, whose child was finally able to go to school due to construction delays at Tanganani Primary in Diepsloot, Johannesburg.

Tanganani faced months of construction delays, was scheduled to open a week ago but was not ready.

On Monday, the department of education opened the school despite it being incomplete.

The move was welcomed by parents who had been frustrated that their children had missed out on months of learning since the beginning of the year.

Mathalauga expressed the opening of the school has lifted a major burden from families like hers.

“They’re [officials at the school] even handed out stationery which shows they don’t plan to delay the children any further,” said Mathalauga, 32.

Education spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed that while construction is still ongoing, teaching has commenced.

“We’ve provided mobile chemical toilets for interim use and we’re connecting water, supported by a nearby power outlet. In the meantime, we’ll be delivering water for the children to drink,” said Mabona.

