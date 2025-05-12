Moja Love questions police decision to withdraw back-up for its TV shows

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt Mavela Masondo said that proper procedures are not always followed when the TV shows' crew members execute a citizen's arrest.
A criminal expert Mpho Matlala from Unisa said shows such as Sizok'thola and Vimba promote active citizenship in fighting crime.
“This is the very essence of community policing which promotes collaborative police-community partnerships. A show such as Sizok'thola is a juristic person and therefore an active citizen of SA, leading by example of activism and contributing to crime prevention.
“Also, the airing of the show alerts communities to the dangers and extent of crime within our communities, which is educational. This will prompt members of the community to report suspected criminal activities to the show rather than to the police, as the trust deficit in the police is growing by the day,” said Matlala.
Another criminal law expert, Llewelyn Curlewis, said that on the face of it, there are no apparent violations of the law committed by the shows.
“However, if the line is crossed, eg by eliciting criminal activity or to become an accomplice, then obviously it is a totally different story,” he said.
He said the producers may need to reassess their programs and either hire private security or establish a formal agreement with SAPS to define its role.
TV channel Moja Love has written to the police asking for reasons that led to the Gauteng police commissioner's decision to withdraw police escorts on shows such as Sizok'thola and Vimba.
The two shows are famously known for exposing drug dealers and illicit traders who they hand over to the police for arrest.
The channel says Gauteng police commissioner Lt Gen Tommy Mthombeni has issued an order to police station commanders in the province not to escort the shows' crew members anymore. The decision is said to be a legal advice that they received after concerns were raised about the crew walking into the station to request an escort or drop off suspects.
Moja Love spokesperson Nonzwakazi Cekete said they have received a memorandum from police.
“We have requested our attorneys to send correspondence to the SAPS to confirm if they are aware of this memo and enquire why they took this stance. As you know, some of our shows are hard-hitting and aimed at dealing with what often others may consider no-go areas.
“The crew requests SAPS to escort them due to the nature of the shows and the risks associated with such. We are firm believers of collaborating with law enforcement and without law enforcement, our crews are in danger, and this could lead to unintended consequences such as death,” she said
A criminal expert Mpho Matlala from Unisa said shows such as Sizok'thola and Vimba promote active citizenship in fighting crime.
“This is the very essence of community policing which promotes collaborative police-community partnerships. A show such as Sizok'thola is a juristic person and therefore an active citizen of SA, leading by example of activism and contributing to crime prevention.
“Also, the airing of the show alerts communities to the dangers and extent of crime within our communities, which is educational. This will prompt members of the community to report suspected criminal activities to the show rather than to the police, as the trust deficit in the police is growing by the day,” said Matlala.
Another criminal law expert, Llewelyn Curlewis, said that on the face of it, there are no apparent violations of the law committed by the shows.
“However, if the line is crossed, eg by eliciting criminal activity or to become an accomplice, then obviously it is a totally different story,” he said.
He said the producers may need to reassess their programs and either hire private security or establish a formal agreement with SAPS to define its role.
