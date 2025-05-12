Man arrested for stealing several car keys, extortion

Prince Calvin Jackson, who posed as a job seeker to carry out an alleged daring scheme of theft and extortion, has been arrested.
Jackson, a Nigerian, allegedly stole several car keys from more than five panel beaters in Cape Town and Gauteng, then blackmailed the workshop owners,demanding R1,000 for the release of each key.
Investigators said once inside the workshops, Jackson would sneak into key storage rooms, steal the keys and later contact the business owners with ransom demands. Authorities believe the thefts started in 2023, with several panel beaters falling victim before Jackson was arrested last week.
A victim from Centurion, Tshwane, who asked not to be named, said Jackson claimed to be an experienced auto repairer, and later stole seven keys from the shop.
“He later called and said I should send the money [R8,000] via cash send. I paid him R3,000 and [then] I went to the police because I did not have the [remaining] R5,000,” he said.
“We had to inform our clients and offer to cut new keys for them,” the panel beater said. “Luckily, they understood because they’ve known me over the years.”
A police source told Sowetan that Jackson is linked to more than four similar cases.
Gauteng police spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed Jackson’s arrest, while Cape Town police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said that a similar case had been registered against Jackson with the Strand police.
“Police registered a theft case for further investigation after an incident that occurred on 3 March 2025.
“Reports reveal that the complainant was at the workshop when the suspect came inside. It is alleged the suspect was about to be employed when he left with six car keys,” he said.
