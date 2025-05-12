Kula mentioned university students in the area have been complaining about noise levels from the church during services and claimed young women say they do not feel safe with Omotoso there.
'He has no place in SA': EFF calls for immediate deportation of Omotoso
The EFF has called for the immediate deportation of Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso after his rearrest on Saturday for allegedly violating the Immigration Act.
The home affairs department said Omotoso was found to be living in South Africa illegally and is subject to deportation. He is set to appear in the East London magistrate's court on Monday.
On Sunday a protest was held outside Omotoso's church in East London, where EFF members, traditional leaders and members of the religious community gathered to demand his deportation.
Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, the EFF's Inam Kula said: “We are here to express our dissatisfaction and discontent with the presence of Timothy Omotoso, we are saying he has no place in South Africa.”
The protest was sparked by concerns raised by East London residents about Omotoso's presence in the community after his acquittal in April on charges of rape and human trafficking. Though he was found not guilty, many still question his character and suitability to operate a church in the area.
However, the Christians of South Africa organisation has condemned Omotoso's arrest, claiming it is politically charged and an attack on religious freedom.
“This arrest is not about documentation. It is about silencing a prophetic voice. Omotoso is being targeted not for what he has done but for what he represents — a rising tide of spiritual authority that threatens the status quo,” the grouping alleged.
“Like Robert Sobukwe before him, Omotoso is being punished for his thoughts, his faith and the anointing he carries. This is detention by design, intended to humiliate and suppress.”
