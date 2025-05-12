KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed the fatal shootings of five suspects linked to the murders of a couple and two police officers in Mophela near Hammarsdale, west of Durban.
Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police gathered intelligence about the suspects who were driving on the Mophela main road on Sunday gnight.
“Police caught up with the suspects and signalled for them to stop. The suspects ignored police instructions and opened fire towards law enforcement officers. Police returned fire,” said Netshiunda.
He said a thorough search was yet to be conducted inside the suspects' vehicle, however three firearms were found in their possession.
The suspects were wanted for the murder of a 66-year-old man who was killed at his home at Ekwandeni area on Saturday last week. The man had previously survived a hail of bullets in January. His wife was killed at their home in February this year.
The suspects are also linked to the murder of two police officers.
Investigations are continuing and there are possibilities the suspects could be linked to more violent crimes.
Five murder suspects killed during shoot-out with KZN police
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN
