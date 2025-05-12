News

eThekwini employees arrested for diesel theft

By Mlungisi Mhlophe-Gumede - 12 May 2025 - 11:28
One of two eThekwini municipality trucks found offloading diesel at a private residence in the Ekukhanyeni area near Verulam, north of Durban.
One of two eThekwini municipality trucks found offloading diesel at a private residence in the Ekukhanyeni area near Verulam, north of Durban.
Image: Supplied

Two employees of eThekwini municipality have been arrested after they were caught red-handed stealing diesel.

A municipal water truck was caught offloading diesel at a private residence while another water truck was parked next to the gate of the same residence in the eKukhanyeni area near Verulam. The trucks were meant to be carrying water for delivery to communities.

Investigators were in the area after reports that several truck drivers were spotted in the area offloading diesel.

Two municipal employees were arrested and a case of theft was opened at the Inanda police station.

eThekwini municipality's head of the integrity and investigations unit Jimmy Ngcobo commended the team of investigators.

“Further investigations will be conducted in this area as it is alleged that diesel is frequently offloaded there,” said Ngcobo.

He said the stolen diesel is resold.

“We will not allow employees to steal municipal resources. We urge the community to report fraud and corruption cases to be investigated.”

He added that the suspects were caught with 12x25l of offloaded diesel which amounts to 300l.

The city said in the 2024/2025 financial year there were 181 fraud and corruption cases and 126 infrastructure theft cases. There are 25 active criminal cases.

TimesLIVE

Man arrested for stealing several car keys, extortion

Prince Calvin Jackson, who posed as a job seeker to carry out an alleged daring scheme of theft and extortion, has been arrested.
News
11 hours ago

Former police station commander convicted of fraud for travel scam

The former commander of Port Alfred police station in the Eastern Cape has been convicted of defrauding the SAPS by submitting fake travel claims.
News
2 days ago

Cameras on water tankers help nab KZN municipal workers

Four staff members from Umzinyathi district municipality in KwaZulu-Natal have been suspended after they were implicated in the theft and illegal ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally