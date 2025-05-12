DRC doctor sues over loss of refugee status

He entered SA on January 22 2008, applied for asylum within weeks and was granted refugee status in May 2009.
For over a decade, Basemenane successfully renewed his refugee permit without issue and even applied for permanent refugee certification in 2022. However, in 2024, the SCRA informed him that his refugee status would be withdrawn, citing several reasons for the decision. These included inconsistencies in his personal details, notably his place of birth, as well as significant political changes in the DRC and his failure to provide new grounds for continued protection.
The SCRA’s letter, seen by the Sowetan, highlighted contradictions in Basemenane’s records.
While his initial application listed Kasendwe as his birthplace and Mbuji-Mayi as his habitual residence, later renewals stated Kinshasa.
During a 2023 interview, he further stated that he was born in Kampene, adding to the confusion. The committee argued that despite his claims of persecution, his long-term residence in Mbuji-Mayi, a city now regarded as relatively safe, undermined his need for continued asylum.
The SCRA also pointed to the regime change in the DRC, noting that the 2018 election of President Felix Tshisekedi had ushered in more stable political conditions.
“You can no longer continue to refuse to avail yourself of the protection of the country of your nationality because the circumstances with which you have been recognised as a refugee have ceased to exist and no other circumstances have arisen which justify your continued recognition as a refugee,” read the letter.
Basemenane, however, disputes this assessment.
He maintained that he still faces risks if forced to return, and that his long stay in SA has firmly rooted his family’s life here.
“The withdrawal places me at imminent risk of losing my employment, my bank accounts will be frozen, and my children will suffer undue hardship,” he said.
The department has yet to file opposing papers but is expected to defend the SCRA’s decision when the matter comes before court.
The hearing is scheduled for May 13 in the Pretoria high court.
