Don't get scammed when buying a car privately

A prospective car buyer had the shock of his life when the seller allegedly hijacked the vehicle he had bought privately on the same day the transaction was completed.
The buyer, who had paid a deposit of R195,000 for a R550,000 Ford Ranger bakkie he saw listed for sale on social media, was left shocked after the vehicle was taken from him in Verulam, KwaZulu-Natal, about two weeks ago.
Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit SA, said the security company received a frantic call from the buyer, who said that armed men had hijacked the vehicle.
The buyer had met the seller at a garage in Verulam to resolve a payment issue. The buyer had transferred the R195,000 deposit electronically, but it was allegedly not reflected in the seller’s account, leading to tension between the two parties.
Earlier that day, the buyer and one of the seller’s employees had met at King Shaka International Airport, where the buyer inspected the bakkie and made the payment.
Balram said according to the buyer, the seller said the money was not reflected in his account and instructed his employee not to release the vehicle. The buyer, growing suspicious, asked a friend to sit in the passenger seat to prevent the vehicle from being driven off.
At that stage, two men wearing khaki uniforms and carrying rifles arrived, and forcefully removed the passenger and drove off with the bakkie, Balram said.
The police are investigating the matter.
Nate Padayachee, the owner of Nate’s Car Sales, advises that buying a second-hand car privately is not for the fainthearted. It requires a cool head and impeccable eye for detail because scammers often target unsuspecting buyers, he says.
Nate Padayachee, the owner of Nate’s Car Sales, advises that buying a second-hand car privately is not for the fainthearted. It requires a cool head and impeccable eye for detail because scammers often target unsuspecting buyers, he says.
“Many potential buyers are drawn to private sales instead of car dealerships, thinking they are getting a bargain. But they may not realise the risks,” he says.
“[Buyers] must always look at the pros and cons of buying from a dealership or private sellers because private sellers can hide certain things about the car they are selling and the buyer would not have any recourse. Sometimes buyers overlook the [details in] the car’s paperwork. Sometimes, they later find out that the car is registered under the previous owner’s name, and they battle to get hold of them.
“However, a good dealership’s role is to ensure that all the paperwork is correct,” Padayachee says. “The key is not to rush into making the transaction.
“Don’t just look at the price. It is equally important to know how much it would cost to repair the tyres, for instance, and how much the maintenance costs will be. Sellers can hide these things. So you need to check everything, including the paperwork and whether the seller is traceable. Lots of people get caught up in scams.”
Padayachee recommends that buyers check internet reviews of the dealership they plan to buy their vehicle from because most honest dealerships want to protect their reputations and would make sure to deal with any online complaints to protect their brands.
“Unfortunately, with private sellers you can’t do these things,” he says. “You need to make sure that the car you are buying is registered in the buyer’s name and ID number for at least more than eight months. Keep that rule, because scammers normally don’t keep cars they want to sell for long.”
Padayachee says buyers must do a detailed physical inspection of the vehicle they intend to buy. “Check that the lines on the body of the vehicle are aligned. Check if the paint and gaps on each panel match. Open the bonnet and check for leaks from the gasket.
“An honest seller will give you a chance to do all these checks. They will allow you to take the car to a panel beater so they can check the body of the vehicle for any hidden historical damage. Check the history of the vehicle with the traffic department, and also have it looked at by your chosen mechanic. Take the vehicle for a long drive.”
After the necessary checks have been done, the buyer can start negotiating the price of the car based on what the checks have revealed.
Padayachee adds that once the buyer is satisfied with the price and roadworthiness of the vehicle, they should sign the change of ownership and the sale agreement before they pay and then take the vehicle for an immediate service.
