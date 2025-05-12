News

Buthelezi EMS ordered to pay back R532m from unlawful tenders

12 May 2025 - 16:58
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
Image: 123RF/OLIVIER LE MOAL

The Special Tribunal has reviewed and set aside multimillion-rand tenders for inter-facility emergency medical services, which the Free State department had awarded to companies under Buthelezi emergency services.

In a ruling dated May 5, the tribunal declared the tenders as unlawful, unprocedural and unconstitutional, ordering the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to recoup R532m, which was paid to the company. 

"Upon written demand by the Special Investigating Unity and within 60 days of service of such demand the first respondent [Buthelezi EMS] is ordered to pay the applicant the amount found to be due and payable...together with interest a tempore morae [from the time of delay] as prescribed from time to time calculated from date of service of the review application until date of payment," read the judgment. 

Buthelezi and associated companies have been ordered to submit audited statements for expenses incurred, income received, and profit made under the unlawful contracts,
Kaizer Kganyago

According to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, the tender was awarded to Buthelezi EMS and its affiliated companies for inter-facility emergency medical services despite the lack of valid contracts in place. 

He said the unit instituted civil proceedings to review and set aside the irregular tenders.

Kganyago said the department had paid a staggering R532,789,770.12 to four companies linked Buthelezi. He said Buthelezi One Stop Emergency Med received R40,619,506.40, while Buthelezi One Stop EMS received R4,739,819.04.

In addition, Buthelezi EMS received R305,196,897.00 while B EMS received R182,233,548.12.

"Buthelezi and associated companies have been ordered to submit audited statements for expenses incurred, income received, and profit made under the unlawful contracts," he said.

"Furthermore, the tribunal ruling, dated 5 May 2025, ordered that Buthelezi pay the legal costs of the application and the SIU’s legal representatives."

