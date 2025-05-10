Police searching for two more suspects in murders of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and partner Zodwa Mdhluli

On Saturday, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they were searching for two more suspects in the case.
Police are searching for two more suspects believed to have been involved in the murders of Tshwane journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli.
Remains suspected to be those of the couple were discovered on Thursday after they were reported missing nearly three months ago.
Two suspects, Samuel Mogongwe, 41, and Michael Sikhosana, 40, made a brief appearance in the KwaMhlanga magistrate's court on Friday on kidnapping charges related to the couple's disappearance on February 18.
Police said they were awaiting the results of DNA tests on samples taken from the remains before deciding whether to also charge the two men with murder.
On Saturday, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said they were searching for two more suspects in the case.
“The South African Police Service (SAPS) is calling on 24-year-old Thato David Madisha and Sello 'Skhalo' Uoane to hand themselves over at their nearest police station.
“The two are wanted suspects in the case of murdered journalist Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli,” Mathe said.
She said police believed the pair may have played a role or have information on the alleged kidnapping and killing of the couple.
“While tracking teams are on the ground searching for the pair, the two suspects are also advised to voluntary hand themselves over,” she said, adding that Uoane was currently out on parole for rape.
“Communities who may know their whereabouts or may have any information are advised to contact the investigating officer in this case, Lt-Col Maboko on 0720302794.”
