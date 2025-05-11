Nine people were killed in a horror crash involving a bakkie and tow truck in Empangeni on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Sunday morning.
The provincial transport and human settlements department said most of the victims were mothers.
“On this Mother’s Day, early this morning at about 6.47am, I received a report from our highly dedicated team from the Road Traffic Inspectorate informing me about a horrific accident that claimed the lives of nine people, mostly mothers.
“Losing a mother is a deeply painful experience that marks the radical change of the family’s life and involves a wide range of sad emotions,” said MEC Siboniso Duma.
According to a preliminary report, the collision, which occurred on the N2 northbound after the Mthunzini Toll Plaza, involved a tow truck and a Hyundai H-1 bakkie transporting 24 members of the Zion Christian Church.
“They were travelling to Dukuduku, Umtubatuba. We have been informed by the RTI and emergency rescue services that a tow truck struck the rear end of the Hyundai H-1, resulting in fatalities and serious injuries. Those who were injured have been taken to hospitals, and we wish them a speedy recovery,” said Duma.
He said he had assembled a dedicated team from his office to liaise with the church and families.
“Finally, I have also mandated the RTI to immediately keep in touch with the Road Traffic Management Corporation to ensure that an investigation is conducted into this horrific accident. We will be updating the people of KwaZulu-Natal as we move forward.”
TimesLIVE
Nine people, most of them mothers, perish in KwaZulu-Natal road accident
Image: Supplied
