News

KZN security officer shot dead 'execution style' outside home

Security company Rusa has received 'multiple death threats from criminals'

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 10 May 2025 - 16:30
Police at the crime scene in Vermulam, north of Durban.
Police at the crime scene in Vermulam, north of Durban.
Image: Supplied

A private security officer was shot dead outside his Trenance Park home in Verulam, 27km north of Durban, on Saturday morning.

Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said officers were dispatched to the home of a fatally shot man employed by the company after he was found unresponsive by his neighbours.

“On arrival at about 9.47am, paramedics discovered that the 26-year-old had been shot in the head execution style in his yard,” said Balram.

He was still in possession of his valuables and there was no sign that the shooter had entered the residence. A spent 9mm cartridge was also recovered on the scene. Balram said neighbours informed Rusa that they heard gunshots and on investigation discovered a fallen Rusa member lying in a pool of blood.

“It cannot be confirmed if the execution is linked to multiple death threats from criminals arrested by Rusa officers,” said Balram.

TimesLIVE

Father and son dead, mom injured in KZN shoot-out

A father and son died during a shooting incident in Umbumbulu, south of Durban, after their car broke down on the R603 on Monday.
News
1 week ago

KZN man shot and killed while driving

The events leading up to the shooting are unknown, however police were in attendance and would will be investigating further.
News
1 month ago

KZN woman grateful for survival after seeing both her sisters shot

A KwaZulu-Natal security guard told the mother of his three children to say her prayers seconds before he shot her in the head, killing her, on ...
News
1 month ago

KZN police plea to business: 'We need your help to fight crime'

KwaZulu Natal police have reached out to the provincial business community in a bid to boost crime-fighting efforts to offset severe budget cuts.
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally