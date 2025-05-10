A private security officer was shot dead outside his Trenance Park home in Verulam, 27km north of Durban, on Saturday morning.
Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said officers were dispatched to the home of a fatally shot man employed by the company after he was found unresponsive by his neighbours.
“On arrival at about 9.47am, paramedics discovered that the 26-year-old had been shot in the head execution style in his yard,” said Balram.
He was still in possession of his valuables and there was no sign that the shooter had entered the residence. A spent 9mm cartridge was also recovered on the scene. Balram said neighbours informed Rusa that they heard gunshots and on investigation discovered a fallen Rusa member lying in a pool of blood.
“It cannot be confirmed if the execution is linked to multiple death threats from criminals arrested by Rusa officers,” said Balram.
TimesLIVE
KZN security officer shot dead 'execution style' outside home
Security company Rusa has received 'multiple death threats from criminals'
Image: Supplied
A private security officer was shot dead outside his Trenance Park home in Verulam, 27km north of Durban, on Saturday morning.
Private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said officers were dispatched to the home of a fatally shot man employed by the company after he was found unresponsive by his neighbours.
“On arrival at about 9.47am, paramedics discovered that the 26-year-old had been shot in the head execution style in his yard,” said Balram.
He was still in possession of his valuables and there was no sign that the shooter had entered the residence. A spent 9mm cartridge was also recovered on the scene. Balram said neighbours informed Rusa that they heard gunshots and on investigation discovered a fallen Rusa member lying in a pool of blood.
“It cannot be confirmed if the execution is linked to multiple death threats from criminals arrested by Rusa officers,” said Balram.
TimesLIVE
Father and son dead, mom injured in KZN shoot-out
KZN man shot and killed while driving
KZN woman grateful for survival after seeing both her sisters shot
KZN police plea to business: 'We need your help to fight crime'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos