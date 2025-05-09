Staff members at the Driving Licence Card Agency, an entity of the transport department, will work overtime to tackle the backlog in the issuing of cards after the country's only printing machine has been repaired and operations have resumed.
The machine had been out of operation since February 5, which has led to a backlog of 747,748 outstanding cards to be printed, said department spokesperson Collen Msibi.
The backlog breakdown per province at the beginning of this month is:
- Gauteng: 252,745;
- KwaZulu-Natal: 115,020;
- Western Cape: 108,402;
- Mpumalanga: 66,833;
- Limpopo: 61,769;
- Eastern Cape: 55,393;
- North West: 39,983;
- Free State: 33,741; and
- Northern Cape: 13,862.
“With the catch-up plan, updates on the backlog reduction will be provided as and when significant progress is made. However, the backlog reduction is also dependent on the number of orders received on a daily basis,” Msibi said.
The machine is more than 20 years old and regularly breaks down. Its parts need to be imported when there are breakdowns, according to previous reports.
TimesLIVE
Driver’s licence card machine back on track after February breakdown
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter
Staff members at the Driving Licence Card Agency, an entity of the transport department, will work overtime to tackle the backlog in the issuing of cards after the country's only printing machine has been repaired and operations have resumed.
The machine had been out of operation since February 5, which has led to a backlog of 747,748 outstanding cards to be printed, said department spokesperson Collen Msibi.
The backlog breakdown per province at the beginning of this month is:
“With the catch-up plan, updates on the backlog reduction will be provided as and when significant progress is made. However, the backlog reduction is also dependent on the number of orders received on a daily basis,” Msibi said.
The machine is more than 20 years old and regularly breaks down. Its parts need to be imported when there are breakdowns, according to previous reports.
TimesLIVE
Officials probed for theft of millions in vehicle licensing fee
Insurer refuses to pay out after ‘cloned’ car stolen
More traffic licensing officials arrested in Limpopo for corruption
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos