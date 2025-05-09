News

Driver’s licence card machine back on track after February breakdown

By TimesLIVE - 10 May 2025 - 13:00
The problematic driving licence card machine is operational again. File photo.
The problematic driving licence card machine is operational again. File photo.
Image: Fikile Mbalula via Twitter

Staff members at the Driving Licence Card Agency, an entity of the transport department, will work overtime to tackle the backlog in the issuing of cards after the country's only printing machine has been repaired and operations have resumed.

The machine had been out of operation since February 5, which has led to a backlog of 747,748 outstanding cards to be printed, said department spokesperson Collen Msibi.

The backlog breakdown per province at the beginning of this month is:

  • Gauteng: 252,745;
  • KwaZulu-Natal: 115,020;
  • Western Cape: 108,402;
  • Mpumalanga: 66,833;
  • Limpopo: 61,769;
  • Eastern Cape: 55,393;
  • North West: 39,983;
  • Free State: 33,741; and
  • Northern Cape: 13,862.

“With the catch-up plan, updates on the backlog reduction will be provided as and when significant progress is made. However, the backlog reduction is also dependent on the number of orders received on a daily basis,” Msibi said.

The machine is more than 20 years old and regularly breaks down. Its parts need to be imported when there are breakdowns, according to previous reports.

TimesLIVE

Officials probed for theft of millions in vehicle licensing fee

The Road Traffic Management Corporation has enlisted the help of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, commonly known as the Hawks, to ...
News
1 month ago

Insurer refuses to pay out after ‘cloned’ car stolen

A Gauteng motorist whose vehicle was hijacked has taken his insurer, Old Mutual, to the ombudsman for rejecting his claim on grounds that his vehicle ...
News
3 weeks ago

More traffic licensing officials arrested in Limpopo for corruption

Five more traffic officials  were arrested at the Bela-Bela driving licence testing centre on Wednesday as the operation by the Hawks' serious ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally