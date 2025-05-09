News

WATCH LIVE | Official funeral service for constable Cebekhulu Linda

By TimesLIVE - 09 May 2025 - 08:13

Courtesy of SABC News

The funeral service for police constable Cebekhulu Linda takes place on Friday morning at the Saint Rose Catholic Church in Bochabela, Bloemfontein.

He was one of three constables whose bodies were retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion last week. The trio had gone missing on April 23.

TimesLIVE

WATCH | Funeral service of fallen constable, Boipelo Senoge

The funeral service of constable Boipelo Senogelo's funeral is underway at the Anglican Church in Bloemfontein on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Handbag and other items found in constables' car after it is pulled out of Hennops River

The car was retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, just after 2pm on Thursday, more than two hours after it was located.
News
1 week ago

Police retrieve car three missing constables were in

Police have confirmed that a car that was pulled out of the Hennops River in Centurion, Tshwane, on Thursday, is the one three of their members were ...
News
1 week ago

EFF demands transparency in investigation into deaths of three cops

“The EFF urges authorities to work with urgency to identify the last individual and notify their family. No family should have to endure uncertainty ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

The tragic end of missing Free State constables
R300 to enter SA illegally