WATCH LIVE | Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing for judge president Mbenenge

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

By TimesLIVE - 09 May 2025 - 10:37

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal investigating sexual harassment allegations against Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge continues on Friday with more witnesses called to the stand.

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is

Lungiswa Ngaphi, the woman who has captured the nation's imagination through her linguistic prowess in the sexual harassment inquiry involving a ...
3 months ago

OPINION | Time to dismantle the gendered lens through which sexual violence is filtered

We need to dismantle the gendered lens through which these incidents are filtered and focus on the violation itself, not the victim’s history, ...
3 months ago

‘At his advanced age, it wasn't my responsibility to tell Mbenenge what is right and wrong’: Andiswa Mengo

Judges' secretary Andiswa Mengo told the panel presiding over the hearing into sexual misconduct allegations against Eastern Cape judge president ...
3 months ago

The Quick Interview | You can be arrested for vile, reckless posts – expert

Dr Edgar Malatji, a social media expert from the department of communication science at the University of SA, speaks to Sowetan about how individuals ...
1 month ago

Surge in sexual abuse of pupils by teachers

There’s been an alarming increase in the abuse and sexual harassment of pupils by teachers in South African schools, with 111 cases reported to the ...
1 month ago

