SAPS trainer arrested for allegedly raping trainee at Tshwane academy

By Khodani Mpilo - 09 May 2025 - 12:22
A trainer was arrested for allegedly raping a trainee at the SAPS training academy in Tshwane. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A police instructor at the SAPS Training Academy in Tshwane is due in court on Friday in connection with the alleged rape of a trainee.

The alleged incident occurred on Tuesday.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu said the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has been tasked with the investigation.

We welcome the swift removal and subsequent arrest of the instructor,” he said.

“The alleged act, if proven, is not only criminal in nature but is a disgraceful abuse of authority and a gross violation of the trust placed in those who are meant to shape and guide the next generation of police officers.”

The alleged victim received medical care and psychological support via the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit.

