PODCAST | Mayor Morero draws heat, Soweto teen murder and more

Listen to the political drama, the amazing story of a boy of six who solved his parents’ murder, and the plight of desperate soccer fans

09 May 2025 - 17:35
The SL Cabinet.
The SL Cabinet.
Image: Shaun Uthum

In this week’s unmissable episode of the SL Cabinet Podcast, hosts Koena Mashale, Nandi Ntini and Herman Moloi break down the biggest stories shaking SA.

From heated political tensions around Joburg mayor Dada Morero’s state of the city address to the tragic murder of a Soweto teen, allegedly by University of Johannesburg students, the team explores the headlines and the human stories behind them.

Listeners will also hear the heartbreaking account of a six-year-old boy who helped police solve his parents’ murder case, and a powerful segment on slain journalist couple Aserie Ndlovu and Zodwa Mdhluli, whose deaths have sparked national outrage.

The episode wraps with a look at the chaos surrounding the upcoming Nedbank Cup final, where desperate football fans are spending thousands just to be part of the derby atmosphere.

Listen here:

Tune in on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, iono.fm, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Don’t miss the stories that matter — SL Cabinet has them all.

